Thousands of Indian farmers have begun their 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at the GIC ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday.

According to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the movement, said that farmers from at least 15 states will be attending Sunday's Mahapanchayat.

Farmers in large numbers attend Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/q5qrkqzgSl — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021

It has been more than 9 months since farmers started their protest against three new laws passed by Parliament in September last year, concerning the farm sector. They have braved winter cold, summer heat, rains, and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SKM, umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, said that the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' will prove that the agitation has the support of "all castes, religions, states, classes, small traders and all sections of the society".

"The Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat' will be the biggest ever in the last nine months," the SKM said in a statement.

Here's all you need to know about Kisan Mahapanchayat:

1. The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh is happening after more than 10 rounds of talks have failed between the Centre and the farmers. SKM said that the Mahapanchayat will inaugurate 'Mission Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand' which will be taken down to the grassroots to ensure the defeat of the BJP regimes in both states.

2. The farmers have demanded the repeal of the laws which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

3. According to the SKM, 500 'langar' services have been started to arrange meals for farmers, including mobile 'langar' system run on hundreds of tractor-trolleys.

And, 100 medical camps have also been set up for the farmers attending the 'Mahapanchayat'.

4. The farmers' union spearheading the movement against agriculture laws has called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 25.

5. Amid the Kisan Mahapanchayat, six companies of the provincial armed constabulary and two teams of rapid action force have been deployed for the mega event.

