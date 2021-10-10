1 min read.Updated: 10 Oct 2021, 09:45 PM ISTLivemint
A total of 264 tons of potatoes packed in 5,160 bags were carried by the train that started from Agra's Yamuna Bridge railway station on Saturday
A Kisan Rail service was run from Agra to Assam's Jorhat in order to transport 264 tons of potatoes, North Central Railway officials said on Sunday.
S K Srivastava, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer of Agra Division of the North Central Railway, said, "Against an actual fare of ₹13,14,089, only ₹6,69,929 was charged for transporting the potato crop by 00494 Kisan Rail,"