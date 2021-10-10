Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Kisan Rail carries 264 tons of potatoes from Agra to Assam

Kisan Rail carries 264 tons of potatoes from Agra to Assam

The facility was provided since there has been a bumper crop of potato in and around Agra this year
1 min read . 09:45 PM IST Livemint

  • A total of 264 tons of potatoes packed in 5,160 bags were carried by the train that started from Agra's Yamuna Bridge railway station on Saturday

A Kisan Rail service was run from Agra to Assam's Jorhat in order to transport 264 tons of potatoes, North Central Railway officials said on Sunday.

S K Srivastava, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer of Agra Division of the North Central Railway, said, "Against an actual fare of 13,14,089, only 6,69,929 was charged for transporting the potato crop by 00494 Kisan Rail," 

A total of 264 tons of potatoes packed in 5,160 bags were carried by the train that started from Agra's Yamuna Bridge railway station on Saturday

The official also said, the facility was provided since there has been a bumper crop of potato in and around Agra this year

