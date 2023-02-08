Kisan Rail has transported 7.9 lakh tonne perishables since launch: Minister Vaishnaw
Potential circuits for movement of Kisan Rail are identified in consultation with Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Agriculture/Animal Husbandry/Fisheries Departments of state governments as well as local bodies and agencies, mandis etc, and based on demand, rakes are provided on priority for running of Kisan Rail services
New Delhi: Indian Railways has operated 2,359 Kisan Rails since the start of the service in 2020 and transported 7.9 lakh tonnes of perishables, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.
