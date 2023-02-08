Kisan Rail has transported 7.9 lakh tonne perishables since launch: Minister Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Indian Railways has operated 2,359 Kisan Rails since the start of the service in 2020 and transported 7.9 lakh tonnes of perishables, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said the Kisan Rail transported 7.9 lakh tonnes of perishables between 7 August, 2020, and 31 January, 2023.

He added that potential circuits for movement of Kisan Rail are identified in consultation with Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Agriculture/Animal Husbandry/Fisheries Departments of state governments as well as local bodies and agencies, mandis etc, and based on demand, rakes are provided on priority for running of Kisan Rail services.

“Up to 31.3.2022, 50 % subsidy in freight was granted by Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) for transportation of fruits and vegetables by Kisan rail, which was not continued further. Thereafter, Railways have been continuing with the subsidy, at a rate of 45%," Vaishnaw added. This subsidy is presently applicable till 31 March 2023.

The minister also said that during 2020-21, railways disbursed ₹27.79 crore as subsidy which was reimbursed by MoFPI. During 2021-22, ₹121.86 crore was disbursed as subsidy, of which only ₹50 crore was reimbursed by MoFPI.

During the current year up to 31 January 2023, railways have disbursed ₹4 crore as subsidy.

So far, no request has been received from farmers/traders for creation of temperature controlled storage facilities under the Kisan Rail scheme.

Kisan Rail was launched by the Ministry of Railways to move perishables including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fishery and dairy products from production or surplus regions to consumption or deficient regions, and speedy movement to ensure minimum damage during transit.