OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kisan rally on 26 January: About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate
Bhartiya Kisan union members hold a tractor march against the new farm laws, at the Gosainganj area in Lucknow on Saturday.
Bhartiya Kisan union members hold a tractor march against the new farm laws, at the Gosainganj area in Lucknow on Saturday.

Kisan rally on 26 January: About 25,000 tractors from UP, Uttarakhand to participate

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2021, 05:37 AM IST PTI

  • Around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'kisan parade', BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said
  • Routes of the rally will be decided by the police of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana

Ghaziabad: Around 25,000 tractors from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will participate in the 'kisan parade' in the national capital on January 26, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Saturday.

Farmers moving towards UP Gate from the two states on their tractor trolleys were intercepted by police in different districts but farmers will arrive here at every cost, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
SpiceJet recommences Delhi-Pakyong-Delhi flight under RCS-UDAN

SpiceJet begins Delhi to Sikkim's Pakyong daily flight under RCS-UDAN

2 min read . 07:46 AM IST
A US flag flies above the White House.

US says China military pressure against Taiwan threatens peace

1 min read . 07:19 AM IST
A file photo of Aligarh Muslim University.

Aligarh Muslim University: Time capsule to be buried on 26 January

1 min read . 06:56 AM IST
The Election Commission of India headquarters in Delhi.

Election Commission to celebrate 11th National Voters' Day tomorrow

1 min read . 06:48 AM IST

"Around 25,000 tractors would arrive here and a tractor rally would be brought out on Republic Day. Apart from the districts of western Uttar Pradesh, farmers would take out rallies in every district," Tikait said in a statement.

"No political person will be allowed to participate," the BKU national spokesperson said.

District administrations are sending notices to farmers and mounting pressure on them not to participate in the rallies citing COVID-19 norms and section 144 of the CrPC, he claimed.

Routes of the rally will be decided by the police of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana and details will be released by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha after a final decision, Tikait said.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, after attending a meeting between unions protesting the new agri laws and senior police officers on Saturday, claimed that the Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers' tractor parade on January 26.

The tractor parade will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi, but the final details of routes are yet to be finalised, said Kohar, who is a senior member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the agitating unions.

However, Delhi Police Additional Public Relation Officer Anil Mittal said, "We are in the final stages of talks with farmers."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout