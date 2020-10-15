Kisan Train: Gadkari flags off special for oranges, vegetable farmers

Kisan Train: Gadkari flags off special for oranges, vegetable farmers1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 06:51 AM IST
Nagpur is known for its oranges and the special train will halt in the `orange belt' of Katol, Narkhed, Pandhurna, Betul and Itarsi.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday flagged off a special `Kisan Rail' from Nagpur carrying 205 tonnes of oranges to Delhi, a Central railway release said.
A website was also launched for orange farmers and traders for rake bookings.
The special Kisan train will have 12 VPU Rakes.
Gadkari said Kisan rail will be a boon for the orange and vegetable farmers in the region.
