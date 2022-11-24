Kishan Reddy chairs review meeting with FTSUs in North East

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy chaired a review meeting with Field Technical Support Units (FTSUs) in the North-Eastern Region on Thursday.
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy chaired a review meeting with Field Technical Support Units (FTSUs) in the North-Eastern Region on Thursday.
During the meeting, the minister interacted with all the FTSUs stationed in the region. He also discussed their experiences in the past two months of being stationed.
During the meeting, the minister interacted with all the FTSUs stationed in the region. He also discussed their experiences in the past two months of being stationed.
Each state FTSU has one state coordinator & 2 project associates. “They are responsible for monitoring the current development projects and share their regular reports with MDoNER. Along with state Projects, FTSUs will be monitoring the current central government projects and upcoming projects," said the Ministry of Development of North-East Region in a press release.
Each state FTSU has one state coordinator & 2 project associates. “They are responsible for monitoring the current development projects and share their regular reports with MDoNER. Along with state Projects, FTSUs will be monitoring the current central government projects and upcoming projects," said the Ministry of Development of North-East Region in a press release.
Reddy sought suggestions from the FTSUs and feedback with regard to fast tracking of ongoing projects related to Connectivity, Tourism, Healthcare, Education etc. in all the 8 NE States. They deliberated on speedy completion of projects with the partnership and collaboration between the centre and the state governments.
Reddy sought suggestions from the FTSUs and feedback with regard to fast tracking of ongoing projects related to Connectivity, Tourism, Healthcare, Education etc. in all the 8 NE States. They deliberated on speedy completion of projects with the partnership and collaboration between the centre and the state governments.
The minister said that FTSUs will prove to be catalyst in the development of North East India. He also reviewed various Schemes/Projects of MDoNER with Secretary, MDoNER and other Senior Officers of the Ministry.
The minister said that FTSUs will prove to be catalyst in the development of North East India. He also reviewed various Schemes/Projects of MDoNER with Secretary, MDoNER and other Senior Officers of the Ministry.
Bolstering the development roadmap of the North East, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) formed ‘Field Technical Support Units (FTSUs)’ to work as a bridge and communication facilitator between state governments and MDoNER for the progress on schemes and initiatives in NER.
Bolstering the development roadmap of the North East, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) formed ‘Field Technical Support Units (FTSUs)’ to work as a bridge and communication facilitator between state governments and MDoNER for the progress on schemes and initiatives in NER.
They have been stationed in the respective State Headquarters in the North East since last two months.
They have been stationed in the respective State Headquarters in the North East since last two months.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.