Kishor, BJP in Twitter spat after Shah's claim of winning over 200 seats in WB

"Very happy that an 'Expert' who can make such a 'Statement', is leading the Poll Campaign of @AITCofficial & @MamataOfficial?? Which world does he stay, what diet has #TMchhi put him ONGreat thing is, come 2021, na rahega Saanp (TMchhi) na bhajegi (PK ki) Bansuri @BJP4India," Union minister from Bengal Babul Supriyo said in a snappy wisecrack.