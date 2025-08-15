Kishtwar cloudburst: PM Modi speaks with J&K CM Omar Abdullah, L-G Manoj Sinha, assures help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday in the wake of a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

PM Modi took stock of the situation and promised all help, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

A massive flash flood triggered by a cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in Kishtwar on Thursday, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 100 others.

PM Modi spoke with Abdullah and Sinha on the tragedy in the wake of the cloudburst in Kishtwar, the officials said.

He took stock of the situation and promised all help, they added.