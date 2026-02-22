Kishtwar encounter: Army dog Tyson exhibits extraordinary bravery despite being hit by terrorist’s bullet

Exhibiting extraordinary bravery while under attack, an Army canine named Tyson took the first hit during the initial gunfire during a Sunday counter-terrorism mission in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This sacrifice allowed security personnel to identify the insurgents' hideout and eventually eliminate three individuals — among them a senior leader of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) group, according to authorities.

The encounter began in the Chatroo forest during a joint search mission when the concealed militants initiated fire, triggering a heavy engagement.

Steering the movement was Tyson, a specialized K9 attached to the 2 Para Special Forces, who was assigned to lead soldiers toward the target.

As the unit advanced, Tyson was struck in the leg by a bullet, taking the first hit of the battle.

Even after being wounded, the courageous dog pressed on, pinpointing the precise location of the terrorists and enabling troops to engage them effectively.

Military officials hailed Tyson’s steadfast courage as a vital element in the rapid defeat of the militants. Following the skirmish, the dog was moved from the location and flown out for expert veterinary treatment. He is currently stable and in the process of recovery.

The Kishtwar Encounter Military personnel eliminated three militants during Operation Trashi-I on Sunday, according to an announcement from the Indian Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps.

The White Knight Corps stated that precise intelligence was gathered from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Intelligence Bureau, and the Army’s internal networks regarding the movement of militants within the thick forests of the Chatroo sectors.

"Pursuant to credible intelligence inputs collated from J&K Police, IB (Intelligence Bureau) and own intelligence sources, a deliberate joint operation was launched in the Kishtwar region under operation Trashi-I to track and neutralise terrorists operating in the area," the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said in a social media post on X.

"Following successful contact established earlier, troops of CIF (Counter-Intelligence Force) Delta, in close coordination with police and CRPF, re-engaged the terrorists today at approximately 11 am in challenging terrain. The hunt continues – those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary," the X post added.

In a separate X post, the White Knight Corps said: “In continued operations under Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar, troops of CIF (D) White Knight Corps, in coordination with J&K Police and CRPF, have neutralised the third terrorist. The remains and the weapon of the terrorist have been recovered.”

Army officials reported that engagement with the insurgents was resumed at roughly 11:00 am across difficult landscapes. In this area, units from the Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, working in strict collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, once again confronted the hostile elements. The operation successfully concluded after the final militant was neutralized in the rugged terrain.