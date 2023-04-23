Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan becomes Salman Khan's 2nd lowest first-day opening, mints ₹25 cr on day 22 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally picked up on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The film has collected ₹ ₹25 crore on the second day, taking the total earning to around ₹41 crore. On day one, it managed to mint ₹15.81 crore.
