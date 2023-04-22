After a hiatus of four years, Salman Khan marked his return to the silver screen on Eid with a familial feast titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan . The film's opening day witnessed some positive response among the mass. However, it failed to create the same buzz among multiplex audiences. Its reviews have not been encouraging either.

Initial projections suggest that the movie is likely to rake in no more than ₹15 crore on its first day, which falls short of the staggering amounts earned by the actor's previous Eid releases. The collection of its opening day is even lower than Khan’s previous flops like Bharat, Race 3 and Tubelight.

In the past, Salman Khan has been known to release his films on the occasion of Eid, with 10 of his movies having been released on this auspicious day. These films have all had great success at the box office, and their day one collections are a testament to this.

Starting with Wanted, the 2009 action-thriller that marked Salman's comeback as a solo lead after a string of flops, the film earned 5.10 crores on its first day. Following that was Dabangg, the 2010 cop-action film that saw Salman in the role of the fearless and quirky Chulbul Pandey. The movie opened with a massive collection of 14.50 crores on its first day, setting a new record for the highest opening day gross for a Bollywood film at the time.

The trend continued with Bodyguard, the 2011 romantic-comedy that saw Salman share screen space with Kareena Kapoor. The movie opened to a whopping 21 crores on its first day, breaking the record set by Dabangg. In 2012, Salman's Ek Tha Tiger took the bar higher by earning 32.92 crores on its opening day, making it the highest opener ever at the time.

In 2014, Kick surpassed the collections of Ek Tha Tiger by earning 26 crores on its first day while Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the 2015 cross-border drama film that showcased the bond between an Indian man and a Pakistani girl, collected 27.25 crores on its opening day.

The trend of releasing movies on Eid and breaking records continued with Sultan in 2016, which collected a massive 36.54 crores on its first day. Tubelight in 2017 opened with a collection of 21.15 crores while Race 3 in 2018 earned 29.17 crores on its opening day. Both these movies are two of the biggest flops of Salman Khan’s career.

Salman's most recent Eid release, Bharat in 2019, collected a staggering 42.30 crores on its first day, setting a new record for the highest opening day gross for a Bollywood film at the time.