Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opens weaker than Salman Khan’s biggest flops, eyes less than ₹15 crore2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Eid has been a significant occasion for the release of Salman Khan's movies, with the actor choosing to debut 10 of his films on this auspicious day.
After a hiatus of four years, Salman Khan marked his return to the silver screen on Eid with a familial feast titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film's opening day witnessed some positive response among the mass. However, it failed to create the same buzz among multiplex audiences. Its reviews have not been encouraging either.
