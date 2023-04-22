Starting with Wanted, the 2009 action-thriller that marked Salman's comeback as a solo lead after a string of flops, the film earned 5.10 crores on its first day. Following that was Dabangg, the 2010 cop-action film that saw Salman in the role of the fearless and quirky Chulbul Pandey. The movie opened with a massive collection of 14.50 crores on its first day, setting a new record for the highest opening day gross for a Bollywood film at the time.