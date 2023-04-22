'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' rebounds on Day 2 after weak opening as Salman Khan fans throng theaters on Eid2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 09:20 PM IST
- On the opening day, the film started way below the other films of Salman Khan as it collected ₹15.81 crore
- On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan's fans showed up in large numbers to express their love for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' witnessed a big collection on the occasion of Eid with fans thronging the theaters to watch the star on the big screen after almost two years. After a weak opening day, the box office collections for the film picked up on Saturday, showing nearly 70% growth.
