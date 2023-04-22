Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' witnessed a big collection on the occasion of Eid with fans thronging the theaters to watch the star on the big screen after almost two years. After a weak opening day, the box office collections for the film picked up on Saturday, showing nearly 70% growth.

On the opening day, the film started way below the other films of the actor as it collected ₹15.81 crore. This is amongst the lowest for Salman Khan's Eid releases as his last film on the festival ‘Bharat’ earned ₹42.30 crore on opening day.

Amid a ton of mixed reviews, the morning collection on Saturday saw an increase of approximately 20% in comparison to the first day, and the afternoon collection saw an exceptional jump of around 115%.

The percentage of increase in certain individual cinemas has ranged from 200% to 400%, and in some cases even more, as a large number of Muslim audiences have turned out on Saturday to celebrate Eid.

According to the reports from various Bollywood trackers, the film is expected to do business of ₹20-22 crore on Saturday.

A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Recently, Salman Khan also talked about the issue of Hindi films not doing very well and people showing less enthusiasm while showing up in theaters.

"Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padni chahiye. (my words should not bite me later). My film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will release soon. Log ye na kahe ke kya banaye hai. (People should not question me for the kind of films I make)," Salman Khan said on the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office