Kitchen turns sanctuary for CXOs during lockdown

The joy of baking lies in producing something tangible when most life events have shifted online, says Arjun Mohan, India CEO of edutech startup upGrad. Another self-confessed “Maggi-omelette type", Mohan turned to cooking to spend time with his wife, Surbhi Bhatia, who’s CEO and founder of The Mom Store, a mother and baby products company. “Despite being in the same house, we are so busy with work that we get don’t time to talk to each other. So we have these morning or evening cooking sessions. They are a stress-buster and I can’t even begin to tell you the happiness that comes from co-building something," says Bengaluru-based Mohan, who’s in his mid-30s. “The best part? You can’t complain something is bad because you made it!"