'Kitchen will soon see lockdown': Opposition slams Centre over price rise

A discussion was held on 'price rise' issue in the Lok Sabha on Monday after the Opposition raised this issue several times in both the House since the beginning of monsoon session on 18 July. Members of Opposition parties in the lower house criticized the BJP-led central government's policies for the rising prices and accused it of ignoring the interest of common people. They said that 'kitchens will soon see a lockdown' if the Centre does not take corrective measures, according to news agency PTI.

