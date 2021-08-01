Kitex’s exit revives a debate in Kerala

“These may also have contributed to the poor inflow of industrial capital, as these demands for decent work are easily perceived as hostility to the industrial capital," he says. Despite sustained efforts to change the state’s impression, Kerala could not easily wriggle out of its perception trap. A series of global investment meets may have put the spotlight on Kerala as an investment destination for IT and knowledge sectors, but these haven’t translated into an industrial revival. “From the 1970s, remittances began to flow in. It gave rise to a sharp rise in consumption expenditure. Yet, Kerala could not use this advantage to hasten industrial production in the state, as other cheap labour options existed outside the state. Thus, potential employment opportunities and its multiplier effects in the form of increases in income levels and demand were leaked out of the state," says Ramakumar.