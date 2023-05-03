Kiwi debuts ‘Credit on UPI’ service by aiming to enable credit service on UPI for 1 million users over the next 18 month3 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Kiwi, a ground-breaking credit card platform, has announced the introduction of its all-inclusive Credit on UPI customer solution.
Kiwi, a ground-breaking credit card platform, has announced the introduction of its all-inclusive "Credit on UPI" customer solution. As the first app in India to receive certification from the NPCI, Kiwi will enable customers to experience "Credit on UPI" by issuing Rupay Cards in collaboration with banks. Through the launch of its innovative mobile application, which allows users to securely make payments using either a credit card or bank account through their phones, Kiwi hopes to establish one of the largest direct-to-consumer (D2C) models in the credit market.
