KK Aggarwal, former IMA president, passes away due to Covid

Padma Shri and former national president of the Indian Medical Association Dr KK Aggarwal passed away after a lengthy battle with Covid-19. He was admitted in AIIMS Delhi. A message posted on his twitter handle informed that Aggarwal "passed away at 11:30 pm on May 17".

It further said that Aggarwal made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives.

