KK dies: A 2-hour live concert, an Instagram post— Hours before singer's death

Well-known Bollywood singer and composer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata. He was 53. Hours before his death KK was performing at a concert at Nazrul Mancha organised by Vivekananda College where he sang for almost an hour. The singer also posted a picture of the concert and captioned it, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all".
KK's sudden demise has left celebrities, politicians, sportspeople, and fans in a state of shock.
Following the concert, KK moved to a hotel, and he started to feel uneasy. KK died of a suspected heart attack. "He was feeling heavy after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed," an official said.
KK was brought to a private CMRI hospital in Alipore around 10 pm, but before his treatment would have started, the singer was already dead. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death. According to the PTI news agency, a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.
KK is survived by a wife and two children. He was on a two-day tour to Kolkata and was supposed to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.
KK became popular among the youth with his first album called 'Pal' which was released in 1999. The songs ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’ from his first album became chartbusters. He made a debut in Hindi films with an AR Rahman soundtrack. He gained accolades for his soulful voice in a famous heart-break song called 'Tadap' from the film Hum Dil Chuke Sanam.
As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino), and 'Tu jo Mila (Bajrangi Bhaijaan). A versatile singer, KK has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.
