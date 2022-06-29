KK Venugopal to continue as Attorney General for three more months1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 02:47 PM IST
Venugopal was appointed by the President of India as Attorney General for India in July 2017. He had replaced Mukul Rohatgi
Upon the insistence of the central government, senior advocate KK Venugopal has agreed to continue as the Attorney General for India for three more months, reported news agency PTI, quoting sources, on Wednesday.