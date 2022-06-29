Upon the insistence of the central government, senior advocate KK Venugopal has agreed to continue as the Attorney General for India for three more months, reported news agency PTI , quoting sources, on Wednesday.

While Venugopal's present tenue was scheduled to end on 30 June, he was unwilling to continue in the constitutional post due to "personal reasons", as per reports.

Venugopal was appointed by the President of India as Attorney General for India in July 2017. He had replaced Mukul Rohatgi.

The attorney general usually has a tenure of three years. When Venugopal's first term as AG was to end in 2020, he had requested the government to give him a one-year tenure keeping in mind his advanced age. He is 91.

He was later reappointed for another year.

An eminent advocate of the Supreme Court, Venugopal has appeared in a large number of cases involving important issues of Constitutional and corporate law.

He was an additional solicitor general of India between 1979 and 1980. He has been awarded Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.