KK Venugopal’s term as Attorney general of India has been extended by another year.

The AG was reappointed by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

"KK Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year with effect from July 1," read the notification.

Venugopal’s term as attorney general of India began in July 2017 after he succeeded Mukul Rohtagi after he resigned from his post.

Apart from the reappointment of 89-year-old Venugopal, solicitor general Tushar Mehta has also been reappointed for a period of three years.

Senior lawyer, Chetan Sharma has been appointed as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for Delhi High Court.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has re-appointed the existing five Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for another 3 years in the Supreme Court.

The Committee also appointed as five ASGs for the High Courts for a period of three years: Yezdezard Jehangir Dastoor for the Calcutta High Court, Chetan Sharma for the Delhi High Court, R. Sankaranarayanan for the Madras High Court, Dr. Krishna Nandan Singh for the Patna High Court and Devang Girish Vyas for the Gujarat High Court.

With inputs from ANI

