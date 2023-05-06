KKR captain Nitish Rana's wife allegedly harassed in Delhi; one arrested

Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Nitish Rana's wife took to social media platform Instagram to share about an incident that took place in Kirtinagar, Delhi. Saachi Marwah claimed that two unrecognized bikers hit her car when she was returning from work in the national capital.

The incident took place on 4 May, according to Marwah.

Marwah in her Instagram post said that two guys on a bike started to follow her car and hit it. She could manage her way back to the home but when a complain was registered in the police, they refused to take it and advised her to 'note the number if someone does it next time'.

A twitter user took screenshots of the story and shared. They wrote, “Just saw Nitish Rana’s wife’s Instagram stories (Saachi Marwah). Two men hit her car and followed her and Delhi police to her to leave it since they left??? This is so unacceptable!"

See the tweet here

Just saw Nitish Rana’s wife’s Instagram stories (Saachi Marwah). Two men hit her car and followed her and Delhi police to her to leave it since they left??? This is so unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/UMQwB92xWo — PS ⚡️ (@Neelaasapphire) May 5, 2023

The Delhi Police has later confirmed that a man was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the wife of IPL team Kolkata Knight Rider's captain Nitish Rana in west Delhi.

A senior police officer said that a case of stalking and harassment was registered at Kirti Nagar police station and one person has been arrested.

According to police, the case was filed against two persons who tried to follow Nitish Rana’s wife.

KKR: IPL 2023 update

Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs . Playing their 10th match in the current Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 4 April, Kolkata Knight Riders gave the opponents 172 runs target to chase.

Nitish Rana (42) and Rinku Singh (46) set a partnership and gave KKR a good scoreboard on which it challenged the home team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara blamed his batters for suffering their sixth defeat in the ongoing IPL, saying Kolkata Knight Riders didn't beat them instead they lost the game.

SRH are now placed ninth in the 10-team standings with six points from nine games, while KKR are a rung above.