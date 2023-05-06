KKR captain Nitish Rana's wife allegedly harassed in Delhi; one arrested

KKR captain Nitish Rana's wife allegedly harassed in Delhi; one arrested2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 03:28 PM IST
The Delhi Police confirmed that they had arrested one man after the incident came to attention wherein rana's wife also alleged that Delhi Police had initially refused to take an FIR and asked her to ‘note the number next time’.
Indian Premiere League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Nitish Rana's wife took to social media platform Instagram to share about an incident that took place in Kirtinagar, Delhi. Saachi Marwah claimed that two unrecognized bikers hit her car when she was returning from work in the national capital.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×