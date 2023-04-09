Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are considering playing three "mystery" spinners against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, according to the team's bowling coach, Bharat Arun. KKR recently enjoyed a victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and 19-year-old debutant Suyash Sharma took nine wickets between them. The team is expected to play in Ahmedabad on April 9.

Arun stated that the pitch, which favours pace and bounce, will not deter the team from playing the trio again. He explained that, thanks to the impact player rule, they have a variety of options available to them, and they are enthusiastic about potentially using three "mystery" spinners.

Suyash, who was included as the impact player in their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), replaced Venkatesh Iyer. The move paid off when the youngster claimed 3/30 to mark a splendid debut. Arun added that the decision was a “work in progress" and would require a dynamic approach as the tournament progressed.

The KKR team welcomed England star Jason Roy, an explosive opening batsman. He recently joined their camp in Kolkata. However, the team is without captain Shreyas Iyer this season, with Nitish Rana leading the team in his place.

KKR suffered a loss in their first match against Punjab Kings, but they bounced back in the second match, winning against RCB at Eden Gardens. Shardul Thakur and Rahmatullah Gurbaj, helped the Knights win this match. Additionally, mystery spinners Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy bowled brilliantly. The team displayed an inimitable example of party solidarity.

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who has not played any first-class or List A match, has a high-speed action when bowling. He is part of KKR's relatively unknown "mystery" spin lineup, which also includes Narine and Chakravarthy. During a media interaction, Arun stated that it is a fluid decision that will need to be made dynamically as the situation evolves.