KKR plan to use mystery spinners, new hard-hitting opener to rattle Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 10:54 AM IST
KKR will play against GT in the home turf of Hardik Pandya's team.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are considering playing three "mystery" spinners against the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, according to the team's bowling coach, Bharat Arun. KKR recently enjoyed a victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy and 19-year-old debutant Suyash Sharma took nine wickets between them. The team is expected to play in Ahmedabad on April 9.
