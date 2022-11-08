KKR to invest $400 million in decarbonization platform Serentica Renewable2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2022, 12:58 PM IST
- Global investment firm KKR has inked a pact to invest USD 400 million in decarbonization platform Serentica Renewable
KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Serentica Renewables , a decarbonization platform that seeks to enable the energy transition by providing clean energy solutions on Tuesday announced the signing of definitive agreements between the companies under which KKR will invest $400 million in the Serentica Reneweables.