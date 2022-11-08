KKR to invest $400 million in decarbonization platform Serentica Renewable

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables is 100 per cent held by Twinstar Overseas Ltd which also owns controlling stakes in Sterlite Power Transmission & Sterlite Technologies. The company is focused on industrial decarbonization, by making renewables the primary source of energy for the commercial & industrial segment which consumes more than 50% of the electricity generated in India.

