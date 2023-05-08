It’s the 39th day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 53rd match this season will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 8 at 7:30 PM.
Usually, captains tend to avoid giving the final over of a T20 chase to a spinner. However, KKR skipper Nitish Rana made an exception in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and trusted his best bowler of the night, Varun Chakravarthy. And true to Rana's belief, Varun delivered exceptionally well.
With an economy of 8.00 in nine powerplay overs and 8.76 in 8.4 overs at the death, Varun has been impressive in both phases and has taken three wickets in each. His performance will be crucial in tonight's game as well.
In their match against Mumbai Indians (MI), PBKS managed to post a mammoth total of 214/3 in their 20 overs, continuing their streak of scoring 200-plus runs after putting up 201/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 201 all out against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Although LSG were still 56 runs ahead of the Kings, Shikhar Dhawan's boys managed to snatch the victory against CSK in the final ball of the innings.
Eden Gardens pitch report for KKR vs PBKS
Kolkata is bracing for hot and humid weather conditions, with the mercury soaring between 29° and 39° Celsius during the afternoon. The heat will gradually dissipate as the sun sets, offering some respite from the scorching temperatures.
The team that wins the toss at Eden Gardens is expected to choose to bowl first, as defending a score of less than 200 could prove challenging in these batter-friendly conditions. With the quality of the bowling being the crucial factor, the team with superior bowling skills could gain a significant advantage in this crucial contest.
KKR vs PBKS fantasy cricket team
Nitish Rana, Jason Roy (C), Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Shahrukh Khan, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.
