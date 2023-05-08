In their match against Mumbai Indians (MI), PBKS managed to post a mammoth total of 214/3 in their 20 overs, continuing their streak of scoring 200-plus runs after putting up 201/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 201 all out against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Although LSG were still 56 runs ahead of the Kings, Shikhar Dhawan's boys managed to snatch the victory against CSK in the final ball of the innings.