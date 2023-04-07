Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a stunning comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs in their second match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6. KKR's bowlers dominated the match, demolishing RCB's batting lineup and bowling them out for 123 runs in 17.4 overs. Chakravarthy was the hero of the match, taking four wickets, with Sharma taking three and Narine two.

KKR set a challenging target of 205 runs in 20 overs, thanks to some excellent batting performances from Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Rinku Singh. Gurbaz opened the innings with a smashing 57 runs off 44 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Shardul scored 68 runs off 29 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes, while Rinku made 46 runs off 33 balls, clattering two fours and three maximums. RCB's bowlers had a disappointing outing, with David Willey and Karn Sharma taking two wickets each.

Also Read: Big setback for KKR, RCB as two major players are now ruled out of IPL 2023

After their win, KKR have climbed to third position with two points from two games, followed by Rajasthan Royals in fourth with two points from two matches. Gujarat Titans are currently leading the IPL 2023 table with four points from two matches, followed by Punjab Kings in second place with the same number of points but a lower net run rate.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are fifth, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are sixth, and RCB are seventh. These three teams have the same number of points, with the net run rate being the only difference. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are eighth, followed by Mumbai Indians in ninth and SunRisers Hyderabad at the bottom of the table.

Also Read: Kolkata will enjoy midnight Metro Railway services on IPL days

In the Purple Cap race, Mark Wood from LSG is on top with eight wickets. Chakravarthy's four-wicket haul against RCB has seen him climb to second place with five scalps, followed by Rashid Khan (5) in third, Ravi Bishnoi (5) in fourth, and Nathan Ellis (5) in fifth position.

Ruturaj Gaikwad from CSK leads the Orange Cap race with 149 runs in two matches, followed by Kyle Mayers from Punjab Kings in second place with 126 runs in two fixtures. Shikhar Dhawan (126) is third, followed by Virat Kohli (103) in fourth place and Sanju Samson (97) in fifth.