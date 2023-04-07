KKR’s massive win against RCB reshuffles IPL points table, Purple Cap race2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 09:53 AM IST
KKR have climbed to third position with two points from two games.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a stunning comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs in their second match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6. KKR's bowlers dominated the match, demolishing RCB's batting lineup and bowling them out for 123 runs in 17.4 overs. Chakravarthy was the hero of the match, taking four wickets, with Sharma taking three and Narine two.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×