KK's death: Event management firm releases details about last performance

On query related to why was KK not rushed to the hospital from Nazrul Mancha, the company said, “KK did not show any symptoms of sickness and performed vigorously till the very end. We have seen high-performing artists picking up towels to wipe their faces in the past too; it does not necessarily indicate that the artist is showing symptoms of illness. After every rigorous show we see the artists fatigued and escorted out as soon as possible," the company added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}