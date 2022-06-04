KK's death: Event management firm releases details about last performance

Singer KK's death: The BlackEyed House, the company that was behind the live performance of KK wrote that ACs were running in full capacity
KK did not show any symptoms of sickness and performed vigorously till the very end, the event house added
Bollywood singer KK's sudden death during a live performance in Kolkata, West Bengal has left his fans in anger and shock. While the Kolkata Police has begun the probe, the event management company has given an elaborate clarification of the questions raised by KK's fans on social media.
The BlackEyed House, the company that was behind the live performance of KK wrote, "We would like to state aforehand that our role in the entire event was that of artist coordination. We have had a very special bond with KK sir over the years and are shocked by his sudden demise".
The event house said that there are a lot of questions directed towards their company so they have decided to give a justification about it.
In the first query regarding the Air Conditioner, the company said ACs were running at full capacity. After the news of KK's death broke, reports surfaced online that KK felt uneasiness during his perfoirmance at the Nazrul Mancha stadium because ACs were shut.
However, the BlackEyed Event House said, "Nazrul Mancha has a specific seating capacity of people but few more number of people forced into the auditorium. It’s very obvious that the auditorium having AC installed for a specific capacity of people cannot work properly when the crowd is exceeding the capacity.
The venue was chosen by the college authorities and we had nothing to do with the choice of venue or the management of the venue infrastructure".
Further, on questions related to forced entry during the performance, the event management house said, "Yes, there was forced entry into the auditorium. Starting from the outside gate to the auditorium gate there were bouncers and police force along with the college students union who did their best to actively manage the crowd. But the crowd was beyond their expectations and the crowd pelted stones at the volunteers to get entry".
BlackEyed Event House also said that there was no pressure on KK for the performance. "KK sir thoroughly gave his best till the end and we, his manager and everyone associated with this show have supported him in all ways possible in our capacity," the company added.
On query related to why was KK not rushed to the hospital from Nazrul Mancha, the company said, “KK did not show any symptoms of sickness and performed vigorously till the very end. We have seen high-performing artists picking up towels to wipe their faces in the past too; it does not necessarily indicate that the artist is showing symptoms of illness. After every rigorous show we see the artists fatigued and escorted out as soon as possible," the company added.
They said that the singer went back to the hotel and took selfies with fans before falling sick. "His manager has also confirmed the same," the company added.
KK was a multilingual singer who sang in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali, among other languages. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. He was just 54 years old.
