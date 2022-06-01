KK's death: Probe begins; Singer ‘almost mobbed’ by fan in hotel, say police

Singer KK's death: Initial probe revealed that KK was 'almost mobbed' by fan followers after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium
Kolkata Police said post-mortem examination will be conducted during the day to ascertain the exact cause of his KK's death
Singer KK's unsudden death in Kolkata on Tuesday night has raised a lot of questions. The city police on Wednesday registered a case of unnatural death. The case has been lodged with New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where KK had stayed and felt unwell before being taken to a hospital on Tuesday night.
According to the PTI news agency, the Kolkata police officials are talking to hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand the exact matter.
The Kolkata police have interrogated two people in connection with KK's death.
"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," the police officer said.
An initial probe has revealed that the 53-year-old singer, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata, was "almost mobbed" by fan followers at the hotel where he had returned after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium.
"The singer had allowed a couple of fan followers to take selfie with him, but then he refused to carry on with the phot session. He left the lobby and then went upstairs where he had reportedly stumbled and fallen on the floor. People who were with him informed the hotel authorities," the officer said.
KK was then rushed to Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) where he was declared "brought dead" by doctors, he said. KK was brought to the hospital at around 10 pm. But the singer passed away on the way to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted during the day to ascertain the exact cause of his death. "The autopsy report will throw light on the exact cause of death. We are waiting for it," the police officer said.
