KK's songs reflected a wide range of emotions: PM Narendra Modi

Singer KK (53) died in Kolkata after performing at a concert organised by Gurudas College
PM Modi took to Twitter to express grief over the untimely demise of singer KK
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Singer KK's untimely unsudden demise has come as shock for many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi took to Twitter to express grief over the untimely demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (popularly knowns as KK). PM Modi said KK's songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Singer KK's untimely unsudden demise has come as shock for many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi took to Twitter to express grief over the untimely demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (popularly knowns as KK). PM Modi said KK's songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups.
"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.
"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.
KK (53) died in Kolkata after performing at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha for almost an hour in the evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KK (53) died in Kolkata after performing at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha for almost an hour in the evening.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
KK was reportedly "feeling heavy" after the concert. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
KK was reportedly "feeling heavy" after the concert. He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.
Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.
A post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for KK's death.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for KK's death.
KK has remained one of the popular singers of the 90s era and early 2000s. His song from his first music album 'Pal' made a splash among the youth. Besides, his Bollywood song 'Tadap' from the film Hum Dil Chuke Sanam also became a huge crowd puller.
KK has remained one of the popular singers of the 90s era and early 2000s. His song from his first music album 'Pal' made a splash among the youth. Besides, his Bollywood song 'Tadap' from the film Hum Dil Chuke Sanam also became a huge crowd puller.
As a playback singer, KK gave numerous hit songs such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino), and several others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As a playback singer, KK gave numerous hit songs such as 'Ankhon Mein Teri' (Om Shanti Om), 'Zara Sa' (Jannat), 'Khuda Jaane' (Bachna Ae Hasino), and several others.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages.
He also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages.