Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty on Monday got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

KL Rahul and Athiya dated for quite a few years before they decided to tie the knot. The actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India.

Sharing the first pictures of the wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul captioned it as "In your light, I learn how to love"

"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity," they added.

The bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani. The newlyweds also posed for the photographers waiting outside the wedding venue post the ceremony.

Speaking about the wedding function, Suniel Shetty said, "Bahut acha raha...aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon!"

He further added, "In-law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki who part main bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon."

When asked about the reception of the newly married couple, the elated father of the bride replied, "Definitely I think post IPL."

The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove on her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself.