KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty share wedding photos: ‘In your light, I learn how to love’. See Photos1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:51 PM IST
Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity, couple said in the post
Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty on Monday got married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.
