KL Rahul's dismissal against Netherlands: Why he didn't take the DRS?

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, it seems India's opener KL Rahul is facing some tough times. Much like in the match against Pakistan, Rahul was dismissed early for just 9 runs against the Netherlands on Thursday.

However, after the on-field umpire declared him out, Rahul had a brief chat with captain Rohit Sharma. From what was caught on camera, it seemed that Rohit and Rahul had a discussion regarding taking the DRS as the ball might have missed the leg stump. But Rahul decided to go with the umpire's decision and walk out of the field without challenging it.

Replays later showed that the ball was indeed missing the stumps.

KL Rahul missed a big opportunity by not taking the review. pic.twitter.com/CsA4uQcpEE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

The move was highly criticized by experts and social media users alike.

“If KL Rahul had taken a DRS, he would have scored runs. He wasn't out, I don't know why he didn't take a review," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“I made a rule during the 2011 World Cup that if the ball struck my pad, I will take the review. The rest of the team had only one review, and one review was reserved for me."

If you are in good form, you should take the review. But if you're not, you should definitely take it. It is important that everyone gets back to form here," said Sehwag.

Many on Twitter blamed Rohit Sharma for the same, while many other said that it was actually Sharma who suggested him to take the DRS.

His body language was so poor. I think even Rohit was suggesting to take the review. — Divyanshu Shrimali (@DivyanshuShrim1) October 27, 2022

Poor captaincy by Rohit Sharma — иєѕн𓆏 (@mid_619) October 27, 2022

Rohit suggested not to take the review 😢 — FaziL KL (@Dark_Fz7) October 27, 2022

India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Electing to bat, India scored 179 for 2 and then restricted Netherlands to 123 for 9. India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each. Defending, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) and Arshdeep Singh (2/37) and the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) shone bright with the ball for India.

(With inputs from agencies)