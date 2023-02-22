In a rare instance of ugly Twitter spat, two former Team India cricketers took to the microblogging site and expressed their views on out-of-form opener KL Rahul who is having tough luck for the last couple of seasons. Rahul played four Tests last year, aggregating 137 runs at an average of 17.12, with just one fifty.

In 10 ODIs last year, he scored 251 runs at an average of 27.88, with two half-centuries and a best score of 73.

In 16 T20Is in 2022, he scored 434 runs at an average of 28.93 and six half-centuries, with a best score of 62. Overall in 30 matches last year, he aggregated 822 runs at an average of 25.68, with nine half-centuries.

Venkatesh Prasad fired a salvo at struggling India opener KL Rahul for his inconsistent performances in the longest format of the game, pointing out the batter's modest overseas record and comparing it with home/overseas statistics of players such Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane, threee of whom have turned out for India as openers in Test cricket.

KL Rahul last century in Tests came in December 2021, against South Africa at Centurion.

"There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that's why averaging 30. Let's look at a few others," tweeted Prasad on Monday.

He brought up veteran Shikhar's solid overseas records, pointing out his average of "nearly 40, with 5 100s".

"Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100's. Though he too hasn't been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record," the former India seamer wrote in another tweet.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Akash Chopra wrote on Twitter," Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly.

Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly 😊

I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number https://t.co/ZrAzWoJiTv — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2023

Venkatesh Prasad in reply wrote,"No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative.It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this.

No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn’t suit your narrative.



It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don’t wish to engage with you further on this 🙏🏼 https://t.co/GhlfWI0kHA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

He also brought up Mayank Agarwal, who as opener has fared exceedingly well in home conditions.

"Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches.But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100's & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season," Prasad tweeted.

There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others pic.twitter.com/MAvHM01TcY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

He further pointed out that young opener Shubman Gill averages 37 in his brief overseas run in Tests, with the knock of 91 against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane being "one of the best overseas fourth innings".

A few people thinking i have something personal against KL Rahul. Infact it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence. For him to earn his place back in Test cricket, now that the domestic season has ended, cont. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 19, 2023

"Shubhman Gill has had a brief international career and in 14 overseas innings averages 37, with his 91 at Gabba amongst the best overseas 4th innings and has been in outstanding form," he tweeted.

He also pointed to veteran Ajinkya Rahane's overseas record, saying he averages "over 40 overseas in 50 Test matches".

"And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane, despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had one of the best overseas Test record, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped ...," the former India seamer added in another tweet.

He added that after being retained for the final two Tests of the ongoing series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rahul's best chance of coming back to form is the third Test at Indore or else he should play county cricket, perform well and earn back his place in the national side.

"But with KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side," Prasad tweeted.