The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has retained the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for a third consecutive term by bagging 101 out of the 144 wards, and leading in 33 others, according to the latest updates.

“As per the trends, the TMC is leading in 33 wards and has won 101 seats. It now has a clear majority in the KMC. The BJP is leading in three wards, while its candidate Mina Devi Purohit won from ward number 22. The CPI(M) and CPI are ahead in one ward each and the Congress has won two seats," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Claiming victory, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that people have accepted the party's work and termed it as a landmark victory.

“It is a landmark victory. It has sent a clear message that people have accepted our work. BJP, Left and Congress are nowhere," she told reports.

"I want to dedicate this triumph to the people of the state and ‘Maa, Mati, Manush’ (mother, land and people - the slogan of TMC). Several national parties like the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) also fought against us, but they were all defeated. This victory will show the way in national politics in days to come," she added.

The counting of votes for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections is underway.

Elections for all 144 wards of KMC took place at 4,959 polling booths on Sunday.

All the attention this time has been drawn by TMC candidate from ward number 73, Bhowanipore Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of CM Banerjee.

The TMC had swept all the 16 assembly segments in the city in the April-May assembly polls, and the BJP emerged as its main challenger in all the seats and KMC wards in terms of vote share.

The left and the Congress which had fought the assembly polls jointly decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

Importantly, none of the parties is it TMC, BJP or Congress, has announced the face for the post of Mayor.

Meanwhile, terming the KMC polls a 'farce', West Bengal BJP on Sunday wrote to State Election Commission and alleged that the police in the city were not capable of conducting 'peaceful' elections.

The BJP also said that Meena Devi Purohit who is a five-term counsellor, contesting for her sixth term, was physically attacked.

In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC had won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15. BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three. However, many opposition councillors joined the ruling camp later.

With inputs from agencies.

