“As per the trends, the TMC is leading in 33 wards and has won 101 seats. It now has a clear majority in the KMC. The BJP is leading in three wards, while its candidate Mina Devi Purohit won from ward number 22. The CPI(M) and CPI are ahead in one ward each and the Congress has won two seats," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.