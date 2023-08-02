'KMF supplied ghee only once in past 20 years' TTD hits back on Nandini ghee supply stopped for Tirupati laddus claim3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Yesterday, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)'s Chairman Bheema Naik said that KMF has been supplying ghee to TTD for making the prasad laddus for several years now.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has hit back at Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)'s Chairman Bheema Naik claims of discontinuation of supply of 'Nandini' brand ghee to the temple to make laddus. TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy has said that KMF was making false allegations and said that they are not supplying ghee for laddus manufacturing for the last twenty years.
