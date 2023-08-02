Yesterday, Naik said that KMF has been supplying ghee to TTD for making the prasad laddus for several years now. He had said, “For many years, KMF ghee was used for Tirupati Laddu. I'm of the belief that no other ghee can stand up to the quality of Nandini ghee; our customers have given us this 100 per cent certification." Naik also spoke about the current supplier and said that they are supplying ghee to TTD at a very row rate as compared to KMF. He added, "It may be of the lesser quality compared to ours, but they too might have done testing as they too have labs." It is the decision of the government there and TTD, he said as quoted by PTI.

