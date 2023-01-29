Know about THIS Panthere de Cartier brooch that Anant Ambani wore in his ‘Roka’2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:55 AM IST
- Anant Ambani wore Panthere de Cartier brooch made of platinum/gold, set with diamonds, and rosettes made of cabochon cut onyx
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, recently got engaged to his childhood friend Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.
