Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, recently got engaged to his childhood friend Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Naturally, the magnificent engagement filled with Bollywood stars, sports celebrities, and big industrialists grabbed the headlines.

Anant Ambani, the youngest scion donned a blue kurta paired with an embroidered jacket in his engagement. However, Anant's brooch has caught everyone's attention on social media. According to a report by Times of India, Mukesh Ambani's son wore Panthere de Cartier brooch made of platinum/gold, set with diamonds, and rosettes made of cabochon cut onyx.

The brooch's nose has a black onyx and the eyes of the panther are made of pear-shaped emeralds.

Interestingly, the brooch can also be used as multi-purpose jewellery. The head can rotate and the limbs can transform into a pendant or ring or earrings.

The Duchess of Windsor had a clip brooch ordered in 1949 and featured platinum, white gold, single-cut diamonds, two pear-shaped yellow diamonds, sapphire cabochons, and one 152.35 carat Kashmir sapphire cabochon.

Deepthi Sasidharan, Heritage Consultant, shared details about the precious brooch on Instagram.

The Duchess of Windsor had a clip brooch ordered in 1949, "...platinum, white gold, single-cut diamonds, two pear-shaped yellow diamonds, one 152.35-carat Kashmir sapphire cabochon, and sapphire cabochons," she wrote.

The engagement 'Roka' ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son and Radhika Merchant was held at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan on 29 December.

Following the Roka celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the families got back to Mumbai for the lavish party on Thursday with an impressive guest list. The couple received a grand welcome from the family members in the city with a great flower show at the Ambani residence, dhol beats, nagade, and fireworks at Worli sea-link.

Radhika, who hails from Kutch, Gujarat is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.