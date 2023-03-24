Home / News / India /  Know all about E-Bank Guarantee and its rising popularity among banks
Back

Yes Bank launched its first of its Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) on Thursday in a pact with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL). The move by Yes Bank has been followed by SBI, Indian Overseas Bank, etc.

The issuance of e-BG eliminates the physical documentation which is associated with bank guarantee. The move also reduces the turn-around time of the BG issuance and delivery to the beneficiary from an industry average of 3-4 working days to a few minutes.

What is e-BG?

Electronic Bank Guarantee is the electronic process of issuing a guarantee to a lender. The digitisation of the process will cut short the BG issuance time from 3-4 working days to a few minutes.

Why are banks opting for e-BG?

With a huge focus on digitalisation, e-BG appears to be an attractive way of subsituting paper-based guarantees. The electronic version of guarantee can be processed, stamped, verified and delivered instantly, compared to paper-based process. Moreover, conventional process takes a lot of time compared to the digital process. To obtain e-BG, companies or individuals have to go for text-generation of the BG, e-stamping by NeSl, e signing and hosting of the final e-bg on the NeSl portal. The final e-BG can be viewed by the applicant on the NeSL portal. The digital process not only saves time, but also eliminates fraud or manipulation.

Steps included in Electronic Bank Guarantee application

-Application

-Preview and confirmation

-Paperless e-stamping, e-signing

-Hosting of the final electronic BG on the NeSL portal

-Intimation of final BG to the beneficiary

Key Features of e-BG

-Completely digital process which eliminates the use of paper.

-National E-govern-NeSl becomes the central repository of electronic bank guarantee. Any e-BG issued is stored centrally in NeSL Information Utility repository apart from storage by the respective issuing banks.

-Easy transmission of e-BG

-All the updates related to e-BG are directly notified by NeSl to beneficiary and other parties.

Benefits of e-BG

-With the the efforts of maximising digitisation to ease the process, eBG will bring ease of doing business for all stakeholder.

-It will reduce delays

-It will make the process of verification easier.

-People would be able to get alerts before expiry.

-Widen the scope of better customer service.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout