Know all about E-Bank Guarantee and its rising popularity among banks2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Recently, Yes Bank joined the list of lenders who have opted for electronic bank guarantee to ease the process for business owners. e-BG will shorten the process of lending from 3-4 days to few minutes. Know all about e-BG here
Yes Bank launched its first of its Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) on Thursday in a pact with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL). The move by Yes Bank has been followed by SBI, Indian Overseas Bank, etc.
