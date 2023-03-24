Know all about E-Bank Guarantee and its rising popularity among banks

Why are banks opting for e-BG?

With a huge focus on digitalisation, e-BG appears to be an attractive way of subsituting paper-based guarantees. The electronic version of guarantee can be processed, stamped, verified and delivered instantly, compared to paper-based process. Moreover, conventional process takes a lot of time compared to the digital process. To obtain e-BG, companies or individuals have to go for text-generation of the BG, e-stamping by NeSl, e signing and hosting of the final e-bg on the NeSl portal. The final e-BG can be viewed by the applicant on the NeSL portal. The digital process not only saves time, but also eliminates fraud or manipulation.