Know all about the Ujjain ‘Mahakal Corridor’ to be inaugurated today

- The corridor is being built around the centuries-old Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is known to be one of the 12 existing ‘jyotirlingas’ in India. All these twelve jyotirlingas are hugely visited by devotees across the nation. At the beginning point of the corridor, two gateways, namely Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar are erected. Visitors can march towards the magnificent temple through these gates.