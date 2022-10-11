Know all about the Ujjain ‘Mahakal Corridor’ to be inaugurated today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the ‘Mahakal Corridor’ project in Ujjain today evening. Know all about the corridor and its details here
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
To revive the glory of the historical city, Ujjain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project worth ₹856 crore on Tuesday. The project, after completion, will become one of the largest corridors in the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
To revive the glory of the historical city, Ujjain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project worth ₹856 crore on Tuesday. The project, after completion, will become one of the largest corridors in the country.
The more than 900-meter-long project spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake. It is worth noting that the lake has also been redeveloped as part of the Mahakal river project. The project will not only bring a large number of devotees to Ujjain but will also make the city a global tourist destination.
The more than 900-meter-long project spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake. It is worth noting that the lake has also been redeveloped as part of the Mahakal river project. The project will not only bring a large number of devotees to Ujjain but will also make the city a global tourist destination.
Know all about the Ujjain Mahakal Corridor
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ujjain on Tuesday evening. He will come to the city in a chopper from Indore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Know all about the Ujjain Mahakal Corridor
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ujjain on Tuesday evening. He will come to the city in a chopper from Indore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- Before inaugurating the grand project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘Puja’ at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. After that, he will move towards the main gateway of the corridor, known as ‘Nandi Dwar’ to inaugurate the corridor.
- Before inaugurating the grand project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘Puja’ at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. After that, he will move towards the main gateway of the corridor, known as ‘Nandi Dwar’ to inaugurate the corridor.
- The corridor is being built around the centuries-old Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is known to be one of the 12 existing ‘jyotirlingas’ in India. All these twelve jyotirlingas are hugely visited by devotees across the nation. At the beginning point of the corridor, two gateways, namely Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar are erected. Visitors can march towards the magnificent temple through these gates.
- The corridor is being built around the centuries-old Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is known to be one of the 12 existing ‘jyotirlingas’ in India. All these twelve jyotirlingas are hugely visited by devotees across the nation. At the beginning point of the corridor, two gateways, namely Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar are erected. Visitors can march towards the magnificent temple through these gates.
- The sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple is the home to the ‘swayambhu’ Shivling, which is believed to have originated from that place on its own. Lakhs of devotees visit this place to worship the lord, Shiva. Number of visitors increases during the Shravan season or Mahashivratri.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- The sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple is the home to the ‘swayambhu’ Shivling, which is believed to have originated from that place on its own. Lakhs of devotees visit this place to worship the lord, Shiva. Number of visitors increases during the Shravan season or Mahashivratri.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- The newly revamped Mahakal Lok will also consist of a colonnade of 108 ornate pillars. These pillars are made of beautifully carved sandstones. Along with this, gushing fountains and mural paintings are other highlights of the place. As many as 50 mural paintings are created on a running panel to depict the stories of Lord Shiva from ‘Shiv Purana’ to the visitors.
- The newly revamped Mahakal Lok will also consist of a colonnade of 108 ornate pillars. These pillars are made of beautifully carved sandstones. Along with this, gushing fountains and mural paintings are other highlights of the place. As many as 50 mural paintings are created on a running panel to depict the stories of Lord Shiva from ‘Shiv Purana’ to the visitors.
- On the occasion, Kailash Kher will sing a special anthem in honour of Lord Shiva, who is worshiped in Ujjain as Mahakal. The new anthem, named 'Jai Shri Mahakal', will mark the creation of the new corridor, 'Mahakal Lok'.
- On the occasion, Kailash Kher will sing a special anthem in honour of Lord Shiva, who is worshiped in Ujjain as Mahakal. The new anthem, named 'Jai Shri Mahakal', will mark the creation of the new corridor, 'Mahakal Lok'.
- As the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, there will be prayers at temples in all villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh in tandem with the program in Ujjain on Tuesday. According to PTI, similar programs will be organised at big temples in every ward of the urban areas. Moreover, the program will be live telecasted at these places from Ujjain.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
- As the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, there will be prayers at temples in all villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh in tandem with the program in Ujjain on Tuesday. According to PTI, similar programs will be organised at big temples in every ward of the urban areas. Moreover, the program will be live telecasted at these places from Ujjain.