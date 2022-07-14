Know your nearest Aadhaar center in a few clicks via new UIDAI-ISRO portal

Aadhaar FaceRD App is a new app that UIDAI recently released in order to better assist Aadhaar cardholders. Holders of Aadhaar Cards can download the app from the Play Store and use it at home to authenticate their faces. They are no longer necessary to physically go to their nearby Aadhaar Center for face authentication thanks to this functionality. It's time for Aadhaar Card holders to say goodbye to IRIS and fingerprint scans for verification purposes, since they can now use this app to verify their Aadhaar details using Face ID. UIDAI says “Aadhaar FaceRD App captures live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology." Aadhaar cardholders can use this app to perform face authentication for Aadhaar applications like Jeevan Pramaan and Ration Distribution (PDS). Co-Win Vaccination App, Farmer Welfare Programs, and Scholarship schemes.

