Know your nearest Aadhaar center in a few clicks via new UIDAI-ISRO portal

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), one of the core centres of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have collaborated in order to launch new Bhuvan Aadhaar portal.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), one of the core centres of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have collaborated in order to launch the "Bhuvan Aadhaar" portal. Aadhaar Cardholders can access three premium features through this portal, including proximity analysis, route navigation to the nearest Aadhaar Centres, and geospatial display of Aadhaar Centers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), one of the core centres of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have collaborated in order to launch the "Bhuvan Aadhaar" portal. Aadhaar Cardholders can access three premium features through this portal, including proximity analysis, route navigation to the nearest Aadhaar Centres, and geospatial display of Aadhaar Centers.
“UIDAI in collaboration with #NRSC #ISRO introduces the 'Bhuvan Aadhaar' portal which has 3 premium features," the entity has said via a Tweet.
“UIDAI in collaboration with #NRSC #ISRO introduces the 'Bhuvan Aadhaar' portal which has 3 premium features," the entity has said via a Tweet.
How to know your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra?
1. Visit https://bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar/ and you will get four drop-down options on the left side of the screen.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
How to know your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra?
1. Visit https://bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar/ and you will get four drop-down options on the left side of the screen.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2. To locate your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra you can select ‘Centers Nearby’ option, and by selecting this option you can locate your nearest Aadhaar Centre by entering your location or city.
2. To locate your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra you can select ‘Centers Nearby’ option, and by selecting this option you can locate your nearest Aadhaar Centre by entering your location or city.
3. One can also select his or her nearest Aadhaar Centre through ‘Search by Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ option, for which you need to enter the name of Aadhaar Seva Kendra.
3. One can also select his or her nearest Aadhaar Centre through ‘Search by Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ option, for which you need to enter the name of Aadhaar Seva Kendra.
4. The third option is ‘Search by PIN Code’, and using this option one can get the geospatial display of Aadhaar Centers by entering the PIN Code of his location.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4. The third option is ‘Search by PIN Code’, and using this option one can get the geospatial display of Aadhaar Centers by entering the PIN Code of his location.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5. The fourth option is ‘State-wise Aadhaar Seva Kendra’, using this option you can enter the details like State, District, Sub-district, and Centre type, to get the list of State-wise Aadhaar Seva Kendras in your district or state.
5. The fourth option is ‘State-wise Aadhaar Seva Kendra’, using this option you can enter the details like State, District, Sub-district, and Centre type, to get the list of State-wise Aadhaar Seva Kendras in your district or state.
6. Under the tools section, an Aadhaar Card holder can also use the proximity and get direction options to track the exact location of his or her specified Aadhaar Centres.
6. Under the tools section, an Aadhaar Card holder can also use the proximity and get direction options to track the exact location of his or her specified Aadhaar Centres.
Aadhaar FaceRD App is a new app that UIDAI recently released in order to better assist Aadhaar cardholders. Holders of Aadhaar Cards can download the app from the Play Store and use it at home to authenticate their faces. They are no longer necessary to physically go to their nearby Aadhaar Center for face authentication thanks to this functionality. It's time for Aadhaar Card holders to say goodbye to IRIS and fingerprint scans for verification purposes, since they can now use this app to verify their Aadhaar details using Face ID. UIDAI says “Aadhaar FaceRD App captures live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology." Aadhaar cardholders can use this app to perform face authentication for Aadhaar applications like Jeevan Pramaan and Ration Distribution (PDS). Co-Win Vaccination App, Farmer Welfare Programs, and Scholarship schemes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Aadhaar FaceRD App is a new app that UIDAI recently released in order to better assist Aadhaar cardholders. Holders of Aadhaar Cards can download the app from the Play Store and use it at home to authenticate their faces. They are no longer necessary to physically go to their nearby Aadhaar Center for face authentication thanks to this functionality. It's time for Aadhaar Card holders to say goodbye to IRIS and fingerprint scans for verification purposes, since they can now use this app to verify their Aadhaar details using Face ID. UIDAI says “Aadhaar FaceRD App captures live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication using Face Authentication Technology." Aadhaar cardholders can use this app to perform face authentication for Aadhaar applications like Jeevan Pramaan and Ration Distribution (PDS). Co-Win Vaccination App, Farmer Welfare Programs, and Scholarship schemes.