Latha Rajinikanth, wife of Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said there is no “fraudulence" in a cheating case filed against her by a Chennai-based advertisement firm in 2015 while calling it “humiliation, harassment, and exploitation". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She appeared before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday in a matter pertaining to the Tamil film 'Kochadaiiyaan'. The court granted her bail and the hearing has been postponed to January 6.

“For me, it's a case of humiliation and harassment and exploitation of a popular person. This is the price we pay for being celebrities. So there may not be a big case, but the news becomes very big. There is no fraudulence...I have nothing to do with the money…," Latha told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court on 10 October restored alleged criminal charges against Superstar Rajinikanth's wife Latha in a matter about the Tamil film 'Kochadaiiyaan'. A bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh passed the order while hearing petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment.

The SC had asked Latha to seek the trial court to have accusations of forgery and cheating against her in a criminal case dismissed. Chennai-based Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd had challenged the Karnataka HC's order which had quashed the cheating case against Rajnikanth's wife.

The impugned order dated August 2, 2022, passed by the High Court of Karnataka at Bengaluru, has been challenged by both the contesting parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in August, the Karnataka HC had given some relief to Latha, by quashing the cheating charges against her but had maintained the forgery cases against her. She also challenged the HC decision in the Supreme Court.

Tamil film Kochadiiyaan was produced by Ad Bureau and Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited which starred Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. The movie was also the directorial debut of Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya.

