Kochi fights toxic fumes as fire at Brahmapuram waste plant refuses to die down1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM IST
- Even though the fire appears to be extinguished, huge amounts of smoke was still rising from the waste mound
- Kerala Pollution Control Board website said the PM 2.5 and PM 10 particulates' level in the air in Kochi were above the prescribed standards.
Kerala's coastal town Kochi is battling severe toxic fumes as the fire from the Brahmapuram waste plant refuses to die down. As many as 30 fire tenders, two Navy helicopters and over 120 fire force personnel are present at the spot trying to tackle the flames, as dense air replete with particulate matter covers Kochi.
