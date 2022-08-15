Kochi metro allows commuters to tavel any distance at 10 on Independence Day

Kochi metro allows commuters to tavel any distance at ₹10 on Independence Day2 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Kochi Metro has also launched other initiatives for the commuters including performances by school students and musical performances
Kochi Metro has also launched other initiatives for the commuters including performances by school students and musical performances
Kochi Metro has launched the "Freedom to Travel" on the occasion of Independence Day. Availing the offer, commuters can travel any distance for just ₹10 on Kochi Metro on Monday.
Kochi Metro has launched the "Freedom to Travel" on the occasion of Independence Day. Availing the offer, commuters can travel any distance for just ₹10 on Kochi Metro on Monday.
Kochi Metro Rail Limited(KMRL) has arranged many programmes at various metro stations for its commuters as part of the 75th year of the Independence day celebration on Monday.
Kochi Metro Rail Limited(KMRL) has arranged many programmes at various metro stations for its commuters as part of the 75th year of the Independence day celebration on Monday.
KMRL has planned various programmes at different metro stations throughout the day.
KMRL has planned various programmes at different metro stations throughout the day.
From 11 am till 12:30 pm, Students of Greets Public school will conduct various programmes including patriotic songs and dances at the Edappally metro station.
From 11 am till 12:30 pm, Students of Greets Public school will conduct various programmes including patriotic songs and dances at the Edappally metro station.
From 11: 30am to 1 pm, Students of Crescent Public school will entertain the public with flash mobs, magic show and Karate performances at the Aluva metro station.
From 11: 30am to 1 pm, Students of Crescent Public school will entertain the public with flash mobs, magic show and Karate performances at the Aluva metro station.
From 5 pm to 7 pm, commuters can enjoy the 'Freedom Night' programme, a music performance by a music band named Untagged at the Vytilla metro station. While there will also be a music performance by Plug and Play Foundation from 5: 30 pm at the Edappally Metro station.
From 5 pm to 7 pm, commuters can enjoy the 'Freedom Night' programme, a music performance by a music band named Untagged at the Vytilla metro station. While there will also be a music performance by Plug and Play Foundation from 5: 30 pm at the Edappally Metro station.
On August 14 to mark the Partition Horror Remembrance Day a digital exhibition has been organized in all metro stations from August 12 to August 15.
On August 14 to mark the Partition Horror Remembrance Day a digital exhibition has been organized in all metro stations from August 12 to August 15.
Partition Horror Remembrance Day is marked to to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people during the partition of India.
Partition Horror Remembrance Day is marked to to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people during the partition of India.
KMRL in a statement said " To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a befitting manner, KMRL has introduced the Freedom to Travel offer on August 15 with which any person could travel in Kochi Metro for just ₹10. Any distance ticket taken from any metro station from 6 am to 11 pm would cost only ₹10"
KMRL in a statement said " To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a befitting manner, KMRL has introduced the Freedom to Travel offer on August 15 with which any person could travel in Kochi Metro for just ₹10. Any distance ticket taken from any metro station from 6 am to 11 pm would cost only ₹10"
"10,000 milange bags would be distributed to commuters at metro stations as part of the 'Freedom from the plastic campaign'. 'Freedom Ride', a cyclothon in association with MyByk will start from JLN stadium metro station at 6:30 am, The statement further read.
"10,000 milange bags would be distributed to commuters at metro stations as part of the 'Freedom from the plastic campaign'. 'Freedom Ride', a cyclothon in association with MyByk will start from JLN stadium metro station at 6:30 am, The statement further read.
With inputs from ANI
With inputs from ANI