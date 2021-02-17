Kochi Metro gets conditional permission to use drones for water transport system project2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 01:39 PM IST
State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced the launch of the work on the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System
The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation have granted conditional permission for using drones to Kochi Metro Rail Limited, the government said on Wednesday.
The metro rail will use the drones for Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System Project (IURWTS)m permission for which is valid till 31 December or until the full operationalization of Digital Sky Platform (Phase-1), whichever is earlier.
SAARC virtual meet: India invites Pakistan to Covid-19 workshop1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
Khalistani terrorists from Belgium, UK planning to kill a farmer leader: intelligence agencies1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
'Providing Made-in-India Covid vaccines to nations': PM Modi at NASSCOM Technology Forum1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets protection from arrest for 3 weeks from Bombay HC1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Also Read | Life lessons from Covidian era start-ups
"This exemption shall be valid only if all conditions and limitations are strictly adhered to. In case of violation of any condition, this exemption shall become null and void," the civil aviation ministry said.
The ministry said that KMRL is required to obtain necessary clearances from local administration, ministry of defence, ministry of home affairs, air defence clearance for Indian Air Force and Air Authority of India (AAI) prior to operation of the drones.
In addition to this, permission is also required for aerial photography from Directorate of Regulations & Information. DGCA or Ministry of Defence. The photographs shall also be used by KMRL only.
"KMRL shall ensure that only trained I experienced bona fide personnel operates the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) as per the approved SOP. Subsequently, the RPAS operator shall ensure that remote flight crew is trained through approved FTOs/ RPTOs," the ministry said.
"The drone operator is also required to ensure that the RPAS is in working condition and maintained as mentioned in the approved SOP and shall be responsible for any eventual ties due to malfunction I disorientation of equipment," it added.
Gold prices today fall close to lowest levels in 8 months, after 5-day drop1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Nomura sees Happiest Minds as ‘consistent compounder’, initiates 'buy'2 min read . 11:57 AM IST
Hyundai India’s top focus is low-cost EV2 min read . 07:22 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Nestle2 min read . 08:16 AM IST
About Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System Project
State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced the launch of the work on the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project, which aims to make canals in the city navigable.
Preliminary work on the project is expected to start soon as the government last week approved the detailed project report (DPR) for the same.
Netherlands-based consortium Antea Nederland BV and Unihorn have prepared the master Plan and DPR of the project which is mainly aimed at regenerating the canals in Kochi, thereby making them navigable.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.