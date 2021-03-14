Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Saturday launched a Public Bike Sharing (PBS) system from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station in Kochi to assist the commuters' travel to the stations.

The system, called the MYBYK app, will allow the travellers to register and start using the bicycles from the docking station.

"As per this project, the commuters will now be able to take cycles on rent from a docking station available nearby location and travel to the nearest Metro station and then again rent a cycle from a departing metro station to the nearby localities," said a KMRL release.

It said the event also included the launch of logo and jersey for the KMRL cycling club and followed by the launch of MYBYK app.

"More than 200 riders including kids, senior citizens and cycling enthusiasts participated in the inaugural rally," KMRL said.

Cost details

According to KMRL, the users can ride any bike in the system but one at a time if they pay ₹500, which is fully refundable.

Initially, customers can choose from any of the three economically priced plans-- hourly plan of ₹2 (minimum ride charges - Rs. 15); weekly plan of ₹199 (unlimited rides, user can keep the bike at home/office); and monthly plan of ₹499 (unlimited rides, user can keep the bike at home/office).

Cycles inside trains?

To strengthen the last-mile connectivity, the Kochi Metro had last year permitted the commuters to carry their cycles inside the metro for free. The decision was taken keeping in mind the increase in the usage of cycles across the city.

According to officials, Kochi Metro initially permitted the entry of cycles from six stations including Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja's College, and Elamkulam metro stations.

The cyclists can use elevators at the station. The staff will facilitate the entry to the trains. The commuters can keep their cycles at both ends of the train.





