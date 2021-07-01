Kochi: Metro rail services to resume from today. Check timings and other details

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will resume the services from today after a gap of about 53 days. The services of the Kochi Metro were suspended by the authorities due to the surge of Covid-19 cases and the imposition of lockdown in the state during the second wave.

In a tweet, the KMRL said the service would resume from 8 AM to 8 PM after 53 days. The trains were not operated due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. KMRL officials said steps, including cleaning and sanitation of the metro premises, would be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Other safety measures such as thermal scanning of passengers would be taken to check their temperatures before entering the station.

Authorities of Kochi Metro further added that all passengers traveling in the Kochi Metro should install the Arogya Setu app and to ensure physical distancing inside the metro, passengers will be allowed to sit only in every alternate seat inside the trains.

Covid-19 cases in Kerala:

﻿Kerala on Wednesday logged 13,658 fresh COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths, pushing the tally to 29,24,165 and 13,235 respectively Among the new cases, 67 were health workers.

As many as 11,808 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries to 28,09,587 while the active cases touched 1,00,881, the State Health Department said in a bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 1,40,727 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 9.71 per cent.

