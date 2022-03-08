This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'On March 8, International Women's Day, women can travel on the Kochi Metro for free. As part of the Women's Day celebrations, various events will be organized at various stations,' according to a statement from the Kochi Metro Railway.
Kerala’s Kochi Metro Rail will offer unlimited free Metro rides to all women passengers on the occasion of International Women’s Day today. “On March 8, International Women's Day, women can travel on the Kochi Metro for free. As part of the Women's Day celebrations, various events will be organized at various stations," according to a statement from the Kochi Metro Railway.
Earlier, a speed restriction has been imposed over pillar No 347 of the Kochi Metro's Aluva-Palarivattom route following detection of minor misalignment in track, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) said here on Thursday. In a statement, the KMRL said minor settlement of foundations at Pier No 347, possibly on account of the likely changes in the properties of sub soil and bearing strata, affected marginally the substructure and caused a minor misalignment in track. "A speed restriction is imposed, and detailed study for evaluation and planning the repairs is under progress. Expert agency for geotechnical and geophysical investigation is being engaged," it said. KMRL said the observed settlement is not critical, and the expert study contemplated is for identifying the correct cause, and to plan the correct preventive measures. It will not affect the metro operations, it added. The 13.26 km long Aluva-Palarivattom route of the Kochi Metro was inaugurated in June 2017.
Meanwhile,no fees shall be charged from domestic as well as foreign visitors at all ticketed centrally protected monuments, museums, archaeological sites and remains, on International Women's Day, the ASI said on Monday.
At present, 3,691 monuments across India are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), with the highest number (745) of monuments in Uttar Pradesh. Among these, 143 sites and monuments are ticketed.
International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8.